SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER TO FIND OUT MORE*We won’t share your personal details with anyone
Stop overspending when you’re drunk
DrnkPay is an app that connects your credit and debit cards to the BACTrack breathalyser or QuantacTally biosensor wearable so it knows how much you’ve drunk and limits certain purchases if you’ve had too much.
How it works?
01. Users link cards to the DrnkPay app (iOS and Android), then select the number of drinks they wish to have in advance (e.g. 3 pints of beer).
02. The types of payments to block are selected (e.g. bars / pubs, food, flights, online shopping or all categories).
03. All cards are then blocked for 12 hours.
04. A breathalyser, which is connected to the system via bluetooth, is used before each purchase to authorise payment.
05. If the user is under their pre-defined limit, the relevant cards are activated and payments can be made.
06. If the user is over their limit, their cards are blocked and cannot be used.
07. If your cards are all blocked, DrnkPay has a ‘Help me out feature’ allowing you to order an Uber home so you can get home safely.
Frequently Asked Questions
Got a question? Find an answer in our FAQ or email us: info@drnkpay.com
About Us
DrnkPay has been developed by iBe TSE, a consultancy for financial services organisations seeking to address digital disruption. Its experienced team works with blue chip financial institutions to ensure their change and digital ambitions deliver tangible business outcomes. It’s also invested heavily in building an innovation ecosystem, from its team of data scientists and partners in research houses to its growing network of fintech start-ups.
Come and have a drink with us on Thursday 15 June to see what DrnkPay can do for you. Register your interest for our London Tech Week event by clicking here.