Stop overspending when you’re drunk

About Us

DrnkPay has been developed by iBe TSE, a consultancy for financial services organisations seeking to address digital disruption. Its experienced team works with blue chip financial institutions to ensure their change and digital ambitions deliver tangible business outcomes. It’s also invested heavily in building an innovation ecosystem, from its team of data scientists and partners in research houses to its growing network of fintech start-ups.

www.ibe-disruptors.com





Come and have a drink with us on Thursday 15 June to see what DrnkPay can do for you. Register your interest for our London Tech Week event by clicking here.